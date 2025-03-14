100-Bed Multispecialty Hospital Coming Up in Sarvajna Nagar: Minister K.J. George

Bengaluru, March 14, 2025: Energy Minister and Sarvajna Nagar MLA K.J. George inspected the ongoing construction of a state-of-the-art, 100-bed multispecialty hospital in H.R.B.R. Layout, Sarvajna Nagar, alongside Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

During the visit, Minister George emphasized the high-quality and patient-friendly design of the facility and urged the Health Department to ensure the provision of essential medical equipment and staff. He also directed authorities to expedite the project’s completion to serve the residents at the earliest.

Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao commended Minister George’s efforts in spearheading the development of a model hospital for the constituency. He requested a cost estimate to be submitted through the Finance Department, assuring that he would present it to the Cabinet for approval and necessary action.

The upcoming multispecialty hospital will feature a dedicated emergency department, ramp accessibility, and specialized consultation rooms for ENT and other disciplines on the ground floor. Additionally, it will house a fully equipped intensive care unit (ICU) and a dialysis center, ensuring comprehensive healthcare services for the local community.

The inspection was attended by officials from the Health Department and BBMP, along with supporters of the minister.