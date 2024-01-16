10K Sqft State-of-the-Art St Antony Auto Works BOSCH Authorised Car Service Launched

10,000 Square Feet State-of-the-Art St Antony Auto Works BOSCH Authorised Car Service Launched in Kulshekar, Mangaluru on Tuesday 16 January 2024 at 10 am

Mangaluru: They say “Life is a beautiful journey, and as we explore its winding paths, we encounter significant milestones that mark moments of growth. For those with the spirit of entrepreneurship, every day inspires them to dream new dreams. Beginning with St Antony Motors City bus services with eight buses in 1974, Romeo Saldanha, a devotee of St Antony has used the name of “St Antony” for all his ventures while he ventured as a promoter, got into the hardware business (St Antony Hardware in Valencia, Mangaluru); St Antony Colors in Valencia, and now to mark the journey with a new milestone “ST ANTONY AUTO WORKS- a BOSCH Authorised Car Service in Kulshekar, Mangaluru which was inaugurated on 16 January 2024.

Following the footsteps of Romeo Saldanha, and carrying forward their ventures his two daughters, Romna Saldanha, married to Colin Cardoz; Rolna Saldanha, married to Elvin; and two sons-Roshan Saldanha married to Ms Talia; and Roydon Saldanha married to Ms Nish have taken up the gauntlet to be at the helm of this new venture St Antony Auto Works, Mangaluru. Antony Ashok Pais and his wife Ms Jyothi Pais, are also the face of St Antony Auto Works.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Fr Bonaventure Nazareth-the Parish Priest of Milagres Church, Mangaluru, who prayed and blessed the premises joined by three other clergy, namely Fr Maxim Rosario (Estate Manager of the diocese of Mangalore); Fr Agnel Fernandes of Kalasa Church; and Fr Paul Pinto-the parish priest of Neermarga church. Former MLC Ivan D’Souza and former MLA J R Lobo were the other dignitaries, among others. The business was inaugurated by lighting the traditional lamp by the dignitaries on the dais and the Saldanha family members.

The area manager of Bosche, Mr Prakruthi and his team members handed over the Bosch documents stating as the authorised car service providers to the St Antony Auto Works management. An audio-video presentation of St Antony Auto Works was shown to the audience. Antony Ashok Pais, with over 25 years of experience in the auto industry will be in charge of the operations.

The world-class Services provided at St Antony Auto Works, include- Car Service and Repair; Suspension Service and Wheel Alignment; Engine and Gearbox overhauling; Car Denting and Painting Service; Car Foam Wash and Cleaning; Car Detailing; Interior and Exterior Polish; Ceramic coating, PPF and Body Wrapping; AC Repair and Cleaning; and Old Vehicle Restoration.

The Service centre has nine bays, a workshop with four lifts; Bosch multi-brand scanning tool; Customization and modifications as per RTO guidelines; an Insurance Cashless facility; a Covered and secured Car park, among many other facilities. So, then why choose St Antony Auto Works? Excellent customer service, quality and assurance, standard work practice, qualified professionals, genuine spare parts and cost-effective services.

St Antony Auto Works is an authorised Bosch Car Service Provider, the Bosch products and services are designed to spark enthusiasm, improve quality of life, and help conserve natural resources. The company wants to deliver top quality and reliability. In short: Bosch wants to create technology that is “Invented for life.”. Therefore, St Antony Auto Works backed by Bosch, can surely make a difference! So stop by, at the St Antony Auto Works for your Car service, which is committed to protecting you!

Address:

ST ANTONY AUTO WORKS

Next to KMF Dairy, Manjunath Tyres compound

Kulshekar Mangaluru – 575003

PH: +919663511194 / +919901001234

Email: info@stantonyautoworks.com