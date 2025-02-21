11 arrested for brandishing swords, performing stunts on bike during Shab-e-Barat in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Eleven people have been arrested on charges of performing bike stunts, brandishing swords and machetes, and creating panic under the pretext of celebrating the holy festival Shab-e-Barat in Bengaluru.

The police have seized seven bikes and launched a manhunt for the remaining accused.

Speaking to the media, DCP (East) D. Devaraja said Shab-e-Barat was celebrated on February 13 and elaborate security arrangements were made from Tannery Road Junction to Nagawara Junction in Bengaluru.

However, 11 to 15 individuals moved out of the D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli areas and headed towards the Outer Ring Road, Ramamurthy Nagar, K.R. Puram, and Avalahalli, performing stunts on their bikes, Devaraja said.

He said the accused wielded machetes, performed stunts, recorded videos and one of them uploaded the footage on Instagram.

“We have registered a case under the Arms Act at the D.J. Halli police station. So far, we have arrested 11 individuals and seized seven bikes. Some of the accused have gone into hiding, but we will apprehend them within a day or two,” he said.

The DCP said Shab-e-Barat is a sacred occasion during which people visit burial grounds to pray for their elders.

However, such acts of terrorising people on the roads in the name of celebration are unacceptable, he said, adding that strict action will be taken to deter youngsters from engaging in such behaviour.

When asked about people brandishing swords on public roads in Bengaluru, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated, “This is against the law, and the police will take appropriate action. The individuals involved will be arrested and booked under relevant sections.”

“Such individuals will certainly be prosecuted. We will not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands. We are always vigilant and take necessary action against such incidents,” he added.



