11th National CCBI Youth Directors Meet convoked at Archdiocese of Ranchi
RYD of JHAAN Region Rev. Fr Augustus welcomed the dignitaries.
Most Rev. Vincent Aind, Archbishop of Archdiocese of Ranchi, Most Rev. Ignatius D’Souza, Bishop of Diocese of Bareily & Chairman of CCBI Youth Commission, Most Rev. Jayarao Polimera, Bishop of Eluru & Member Bishop of CCBI Youth Commission, Most Rev. Fr Linus Pingal Ekka, Bishop of Diocese of Gumla and Chairman for Youth Commission of JHAAN Region, Rev. Fr Chetan Machado, Executive Secretary of CCBI Youth Commission, Rev. Fr Dominic Pinto, Associate Secretary of CCBI Youth Commission, Mr. Raj Bagh, ICYM National Youth President and Ms. Supriya Varghese, ICYM National Youth General Secretary inaugurated the Meet by lighting the lamp.
JHAAN Regional Youth Director Rev. Fr Augustus and Diocesan Youth Director of Archdiocese of Ranchi Rev. Fr Sumith were present.
On August 22nd, at 8 am Most Rev. Vincent Aind, Archbishop of Archdiocese of Ranchi concelebrated the inaugural Holy Eucharist and prayed for the success of the 11th Directors Meeting.
Following the inaugural mass, Most Rev. Ignatius D’Souza delivered a keynote address, outlining the five key aspects of CCBI Youth focus Evangelization, Leadership training, Development programs, Social action, and Formation through National and Regional gatherings.
Most Rev. Vincent Aind emphasized the importance of utilizing the opportunities presented by the youth as valuable resources.
The keynote address was followed by a report from Rev. Fr Dominic Pinto on the CCBI Youth Commission. The remainder of the meeting was dedicated to Consultative body discussions, Movement report presentations, Action planning, Commission matters, Plenary sessions, and General discussions.
Links of the Program:
August 21st 6:30pm Welcome by JHAAN Region at Archdiocese of Ranchi by REXCO: