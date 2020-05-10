Spread the love



















12 rescued as Mumbai tenement caves in

Mumbai: At least 12 persons were rescued and some others feared trapped in the debris when a three-storied tenement (chawl) caved in here on Sunday, officials said.

According to the BMC Disaster Control, a portion of the ground-plus-two storied Deepjyoti Chawl at Laljipada in Kandivali West, suddenly caved in around 5 a.m., catching the occupants unawares as they were sleeping.

Teams of the Mumbai fire brigade and NDRF have rushed to the spot.

Massive rescue and relief operations have been mounted to save those still suspected trapped under the rubble.

While the western portion of the tenement crashed, seven trapped on the eastern portion were rescued by the relief teams which cut the metal grills with cutters to evacuate them.