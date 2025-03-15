13-year-old Boy Falls to Death from Fifth Floor at Mary Hill

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, A 13-year-old boy lost his life after accidentally falling from the fifth floor of his residential building in Mary Hill, Konchady here, on March 15.

The tragic event unfolded at 214 Math Residency, Mary Hill, where the adolescent reportedly fell from the fifth floor of his residence. Authorities indicate the incident transpired sometime between 5:30 AM and 6:50 AM.

The boy, who resided in the building with his family, sustained critical injuries from the fall. Immediate medical assistance was sought, with family members and neighbors, rushing him to a nearby hospital. Despite concerted efforts by medical professionals, the boy succumbed to his injuries at 6:57 AM.

In response to the incident, the Kavoor police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) No. 0010/2025, u/s 194 BNS, 2023, and have initiated a thorough investigation to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the fatal fall.