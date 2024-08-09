13-yr-old TN girl performs Bharatanatyam for 3 hours, raises fund for Wayanad

Chennai: In a moving gesture, thirteen-year-old Harini Sri from Tamil Nadu performed Bharatanatyam continuously for three hours to raise fund for the victims of the landslide in Kerala’s Wayanad.

With the money collected from this performance and her savings, she donated Rs 15,000 to Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Kerala Public Relations Department, in a post on X, said: “A 13-year-old girl child from Tamil Nadu, Harini Sri, performed #Bharatanatyam for 3 hrs straight to raise funds for #Wayanadlandslide to #standwithwayanad. She donated ₹15,000, including her savings, to #CMDRF.”

A massive landslide took place in Kerala’s Wayanad during the early hours of July 31, and led to over 400 deaths and more than 180 people are missing.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore to the Kerala CMDRF immediately after the landslide took place.

He had also deputed a team of officials from the state led by two IAS officers — G. S. Sameeran and Johny Tom Varghese — for relief and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu-based industrialist S. N. Jayamurugan of the SNJ industries and sponsors of the Chennai Super Kings team donated an amount of Rs 1 crore to the Kerala CMDRF.

Jayamurugan, while speaking to IANS, said: “This is the least we could do and following the footsteps of our Chief Minister, Thiru M. K. Stalin, we are also supporting our bit to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund and handed over our contribution to the Chief Minister of Kerala, Thiru Pinarayi Vijayan.”