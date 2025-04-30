14 dead in Kolkata hotel fire, probe ordered

Kolkata: At least 14 people lost their lives in a tragic fire that engulfed the Rituraj Hotel in central Kolkata, according to police officials.

The blaze broke out around 7:30 pm on Tuesday, claiming most lives due to suffocation, while one individual reportedly died after falling from the building in an attempt to escape the flames.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma confirmed the casualty toll and said the fire had been brought under control around 1 am on Wednesday after ten fire engines were dispatched to the site.

Addressing reporters, he stated, “Till now, 14 casualties have been reported. Additionally, an SIT has been formed to probe the cause of the fire and the safety measures that were in place. The investigation will also look into the difficulties faced by the guests while evacuating from the building.”

While the cause of the fire remains undetermined, preliminary reports suggest that many of the deceased were guests who had been unable to exit their rooms in time.

Police said that the victims were trapped inside the hotel once the blaze began.

The Rituraj Hotel is built on top of a commercial storage facility on the ground level, with the five upper floors designated for accommodations.

The fire reportedly spread quickly through the structure, filling the hotel with thick smoke.

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar called on the state administration to act swiftly in assisting victims and demanded a serious review of fire safety protocols.

“I urge the state administration to immediately rescue those affected, ensure their safety, and provide them with necessary medical and humanitarian assistance. Additionally, I appeal for a thorough review and stricter monitoring of fire safety measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future,” he said in a post on X.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh blamed illegal construction and government negligence for the disaster.

“There is a lot of illegal construction everywhere. There is a market everywhere you see. The government is corrupt and hence permits illegal construction. This incident is unfortunate and the government should make safety requirements for it,” Ghosh told IANS.