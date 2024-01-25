16 Teams to Participate in the 75th REPUBLIC DAY celebrations at Nehru Maidan on 26 January 2024 at 9 am, with flag hoisting and guard of honour to be taken by District Minister-in-Charge Dinesh Gundu Rao



Mangaluru: 26th January is a day on which every Indian heart fills up with patriotic fervour and immense love for the motherland. There are many significant memories as it was this day when the Indian Tricolour was first unfurled in January 1930 at Lahore, by Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and the declaration of an independent Indian National Congress was made. 26th January 1950 was the day when the Indian Republic and its constitution came into force. It was this day in history in 1965 when Hindi was declared as the official language of India. India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 this year, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect.

The 75th Republic Day 2024 celebrations parade will include Sixteen teams, and on Thursday 25 January the final rehearsal of the parade was held at Nehru Maidan, where DCP (Law & Order) Siddarth Goyal, as the Chief Guest took the Guard of Honor. The Parade will be led by Parade Commander Murthy N Naik from Central Armed Reserve Police, followed by 16 teams, namely: KSRP; CAR Mangaluru City; nDAR DK district; Civil Police, Mangaluru City; Women Police-Mangaluru City; Karnataka State Excise Dept; Karnataka State Fire & Emergency Services; Home Guards DK; NCC Army Seniors;; Road Safety Patrol (RSP) of St Theresa School, Bendore; National Service Scheme (NSS); Scouts & Guides Boys- Maharishi school, Mulki; Scouts & Guides Girls-Maharshi School, Mulki; and Bharat Seva Dala-Mullakadu Govt School.

The KSRP brass band is led by Bandmaster Prakash ARSI-KSRP, and the Stick Major is Abhinandan Ningappa KSRP. Following the flag hoisting and taking the guard of honour, DCP Siddharth Goyal instructed the participants to assemble in time on the 26 January morning, and perform to the best of their ability, since the celebration will be graced by VIPs, who will be judging their performance.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (CAR) Umesh P (KSPS) and ACP (CAR) M A Upase also spoke and advised the participants to give their best performance, following the rules and protocol. As always the ceremony is compered eloquently and meticulously by Ms Manjula from the Education dept, and Umesh, a lecturer at PU College, Jyothi Circle, Mangaluru.

In conclusion, Republic Day reminds us of our commitment to democracy, equality, and justice. It symbolizes the rights and responsibilities we have as citizens of India. Our Constitution is the backbone of our nation. It provides us with fundamental rights and duties, ensuring that every citizen is treated fairly and justly . India is a diverse country with various languages, cultures, and religions. Republic Day teaches us the importance of unity in diversity. Republic Day is not just a holiday; it’s a day to reflect on the values and principles that our country stands for. As future citizens, let’s pledge to uphold the ideals of our Constitution and work towards a better and stronger India.



