17-year-old teenager emerges victorious over Massive jaw tumour through Life-Changing Reconstructive surgery at KMC Hospital Attavar

Mangaluru: In an extraordinary display of medical expertise and teamwork, a 17-year-old patient, Kiran, has triumphed over a debilitating tumour that had plagued the left side of his jaw for six agonizing months. After seeking help at multiple hospitals across North Karnataka with no success, Kiran found his beacon of hope in Dr. Krishnaprasad Shetty, a renowned Plastic Surgeon at KMC Hospital Attavar.

The journey to Kiran’s recovery was far from ordinary. Facing a dire need for intervention due to his young age and the severity of the tumour, the collaborative forces of Dr Krishna Prasad Shetty – Plastic Surgery, Dr Satadru Ray -Surgical Oncology, Dr Sandeep – Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (OMFS) and Dr Megha – Anaesthesiology, united their expertise to execute a groundbreaking surgical procedure. The operation involved the complete removal of the tumour from the left jawbone, including the joint. To restore Kiran’s quality of life, a jawbone reconstruction was deemed necessary. This intricate process utilized a segment of his leg bone, meticulously shaped to create a new, functional jaw joint.

The surgery was an unequivocal success, culminating in the complete eradication of the tumour and the reinstatement of a natural, functional jawbone for Kiran. This monumental achievement stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of the medical professionals at KMC Hospital Attavar and their tireless commitment to delivering life-changing solutions.

Dr Krishnaprasad Shetty, the Plastic Surgeon at KMC Hospital Attavar, expressed his admiration for Kiran’s resilience and the collaborative effort behind the operation. Dr Shetty said, “Kiran’s journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, innovative medical solutions, and teamwork. We are immensely proud of the successful outcome, and it exemplifies the heights that can be reached when dedicated professionals come together to make a difference in a patient’s life.”

Kiran’s remarkable recovery showcases the transformative potential of modern medicine and the compassion of the medical community. This case is a reminder that, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges, there is always hope and a path to recovery.

KMC Hospital Attavar has achieved the rare feat of being NABH Excellence Level Certified under Nursing Services, which is the highest level of accreditation for a hospital under nursing care. Apart from Nursing Excellence (Excellence Level) by NABH, KMC Hospital Attavar is also accredited by NABH Accreditation Standards for hospitals, 5th Edition for providing the highest quality of health services which is another rare achievement by the institution.



