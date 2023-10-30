19th ‘Kalakar Puraskar’ Announced for Apolinaris D’Souza

Mangaluru: Singer, Songwriter and Composer Mr. Apolinaris Dsouza has been chosen for the 19th ‘Kalakar Puraskar’ presented by Mandd Sobhann, in association with ‘Carval Ghorane’.

This Honour, Comprising Rs 50,000/- Cash, a Shawl, Fruits, Flowers, a Citation of Honour and a Memento will be presented on November 5th, 2023, during the 263rd Monthly Theatre at Kalaangann, Shakthinagar.

Born in 1953, Mr Apolinaris completed his education at St Aloysius College, Mangalore and then travelled to Oman, seeking a better future. He has made an immense contribution to Music both while in Oman and Mangalore.

Having participated and won in many singing competitions in his early years and then grown into a Popular Singer, Songwriter and Composer, Mr Apolinaris has Produced 9 Audio Albums comprising Songs and Hymns, and 2 Books comprising Songs and Music. He has also created over 250 Videos of Konkani and English Hymns for his YouTube Channel.

The Hymns he composed when Religious Ceremonies transitioned from using Latin to Konkani, are popular to date. ‘Mondirant Bhitor Sorun’, ‘Orgam Tuka Somiya’, ‘Ye Ye Jezu Mogala’, ‘Undya Vayna Sovem’, ‘Vetam Vetam Somiyam’, ‘Sasnnacho Vishev’ are among his Popular Compositions. The Honour of Organizing the First Konkani Program in Muscat, back in 1976 goes to him. He has also Organized ‘Apoli Night’. He has given his service as the Choirmaster at St Peter & Paul Church, Ruwi for nearly 20 Years. He has greatly served MKCC and MCCP Organizations in Oman. He has judged many Music Competitions and has also encouraged many Blooming Talents.

He has been chosen for this Honour in appreciation of his Immense Contribution to the field of Music for over 5 Decades.

This Honour was founded in 2004 by Linguist Rev. Dr Pratap Naik under the name of his Carvalho (Carval) Family and is presented every year to a Konkani Individual of Karnataka Region in recognition of His/Her Achievements in the field of Music, Dance, Drama or Folklore.