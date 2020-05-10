Spread the love



















2.1 lakh tonnes free food grains per month to Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Central government has allotted 2.1 lakh tonnes of food grains a month to Karnataka for three months to be distributed at free of cost to National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries, said an official on Saturday.

“A quantity of 2.1 lakh tonnes of food grains per month has been allotted under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for three months from April to June, to be distributed free of cost to 4.01 crore National Food Security Act beneficiaries,” said Food Corporation of India (FCI) Chairman D.V. Prasad.

The Central government will bear the total cost of Rs 2,351 crore for supplying the free food grains for the three months.

So far, the state has lifted 4.45 lakh tonnes of food grains valued at Rs 1,735 crore under PMGKAY.

“Karnataka has so far received 302 train loads of food grains carrying a quantity of 8.03 lakh tonnes which is roughly 1.60 crore bags of 50 kg packing since lockdown, with another 6 lakh tonnes planned to be received during this month,” said Prasad.

In Karnataka, FCI has already handled 7.48 lakh bags daily to meet the requirements of PMGKAY and the usual National Food Security Act.

During the same time, the state government has also lifted 2.54 lakh tonnes of food grains under the NFSA.

“The total quantity of food grains supplied by Government of India in Karnataka during the lockdown period for distribution under various schemes is 8.51 lakh tonnes, 1.70 crores bags of 50 kg food grains,” he said.

Prasad said FCI is closely monitoring food grains procurement, movement and storage, including state governments receiving their share under the PMGKAY to ensure sufficient food grains availability to everybody to guarantee food security.