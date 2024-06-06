2 dead, 3 missing after vessel catches fire in Philippines

Manila: Two people died, one was critically injured, and three others were missing after a fishing vessel caught fire off the waters of Cebu province in the central Philippines Wednesday night, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said a fire broke out around 8:25 p.m. local time aboard the fishing boat in the vicinity of waters some 1.5 nautical miles off the shoreline of Naga city, Xinhua news agency reported.

Balilo said 11 people were on the boat, and five were rescued.

He added that two bodies were found while one was unconscious after sustaining a third-degree burn.

Searchers and rescuers are looking for the missing people. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.