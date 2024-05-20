2 killed, 2 injured in Israeli airstrike on Lebanese village

Beirut: Two Hezbollah members were killed, and two others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a house in Lebanon’s southern village of Maroun al-Ras, Lebanese military sources told the media.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said on Sunday that an Israeli warplane fired four air-to-surface missiles at a two-storeyed house in Maroun al-Ras, destroying the house and inflicting casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters attacked several Israeli sites, causing casualties. Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7.

Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.