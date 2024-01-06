2 killed, over 10 injured in head-on collision of RTC buses in Vijayapura

Vijayapura: Two women were killed and more than 10 persons suffered serious injuries in head-on collision between two Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses at Madanabhavi Cross near Vijayapura city on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as 36-year-old Sajeeda Begum Makandar, a resident of Donura in Basavana Bagewadi taluk and 31-year-old Rohini Panchala, a resident of Kalaburagi city.

The injured included drivers of the buses and passengers who were rushed to district hospital. The condition of some of the injured is stated to be critical.

One of the buses was proceeding towards Vijayapura and another towards Sindhagi town from Vijayapura.

The incident had caused a traffic jam for three kilometres on National Highway 52.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot.



