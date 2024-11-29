20 killed after boat capsize in Cameroon

Yaounde: At least 20 people were killed after a boat capsized in Cameroon’s Far North region, according to witnesses and security sources.

The boat capsized on Thursday as it was transporting passengers from Darak island in the Logone-et-Chari division of region, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the witnesses.

Local media reported that more casualties are expected, as rescuers search for more victims.

Security sources said that a formal investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the accident.

As investigation is underway, further details are awaited.

Boat accidents are common in the region often caused by overloading, faulty operations and severe weather.