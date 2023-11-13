20-year-old MBBS Student Jumps to death from 6th Floor

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old MBBS student from a reputed medical College jumped from the 6th Floor of her hostel building, on November 13.

The deceased has been identified as Prakruthi Shetty (20 yrs).

According to the police, Prakruthi who was studying in a reputed medical College in the city jumped from the 6th floor of the ladies hostel at around 03.00 am on November 13.

The police have recovered a death note from the spot.

A case has been registered under UDR no 36/23 and furthe investigation is on.