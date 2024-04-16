24-year-old Doctor Swathi Shetty Passes Away

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old Dentist, Dr Swathi Shetty, passed away at a PG in Pandeshwar here, on April 16.

Dr Swathi was the daughter of Ramanna Shetty and Jyoti Shetty, Alvarabettu. According to sources, Swathi had completed her BDS and was working in a clinic in Pandeshwar. Swathi was supposed to join duty on Tuesday, April 16, and shifted to a PG in Pandeshwar on April 15.

After shifting to the PG on Monday, Swathi spoke to her parents on the phone. Later, she informed her mother that she had a severe headache and said that she would talk to her on Tuesday morning and disconnected the call. Swathi’s roommate also thought that Swathi was taking rest because of a headache and so did not disturb her. But on April 16, when Swathi did not wake up, her roommate checked and informed the Supervisor. They immediately called the ambulance and shifted Swathi to the Wenlock Hospital. But as they reached the hospital, Swathi had already breathed her last.

Swathi is survived by her parents and a brother.

Speaker U T Khader, BJP District President Satish Kumpala, Santhosh Kumar Rai Boliyar, Ravindra Shetty Sathotttu, Jagdish Alva Kuvvetthabil, Prashant Kajava, Nawaz Naringana among others have condoled Swathi’s demise.