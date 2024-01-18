24-year-old Newly Married Woman Commits Suicide

Shivamogga: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old newly married woman was found hanging at her residence in Dasanakodi, Shivamogga here on January 18.

The deceased has been identified as Shamitha (24) from Dasanakodi, Shivamogga.

According to sources, Sharmitha got married to Vidhyarth in March 2023. Vidhyarth works in the forest department at Amasebail. On January 17, Vidhyarth was on night duty and his parents were at home.

On January 17 night after having dinner, Sharmitha went upstairs to sleep. Normally, Sharmitha gets up early and prepares breakfast, but on January 18, she did not come out of her room. When the family members called her for breakfast, there was no response from her. When they went upstairs, they found her hanging to the ceiling.

The police have recovered a death note from her room. In the death note, Sharmitha mentioned that due to severe health issues, she was taking the extreme step.