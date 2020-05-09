24-year-old Photographer Drowns in Phalguni River

Spread the love



















24-year-old Photographer Drowns in Palguni River

Mangaluru: A 24-year-old youth drowned in the Phalguni River at Maravoor here on May 9.

The deceased has been identified as Kaushik (24) from Palaneer Katte, Kavoor.

According to sources on May 9, a group of friends including Kaushik had gone to the Phalguni river to pick cockles. When all of them got into the water Kaushik, who did not know swimming drowned in the river.

When other friends screamed for help, the locals rushed to the spot to save him but in vain. The body was later recovered and sent for post mortem.

Kavoor police immediately reached the spot for further investigation. A case has been registered in Kavoor police station.

It is learnt that Kaushik was working in a studio in Kavoor.