25-year-old Youth Arrested for Theft of Two-Wheelers- Cops Seize 2 Stolen Bikes



Mangaluru: As per police report, the Mangaluru North police station personnel have arrested a person for the theft of two-wheelers. The arrested is identified as 25-year-old Abdul Khader , a resident of Surathkal.

It is learnt that earlier he had stolen two bikes from the KMC parking area and Konaje on 31 August 2023 and 20 October 2023 respectively. After his arrest, the police confiscated Two bikes worth Rs 70,000 from his possession.

As many as five cases have been filed against him at Mangaluru north police station, Barke and Mangaluru east police stations. The police have filed a case under IPC section 379.