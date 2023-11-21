25-year-old Youth Commits Suicide in Car Garage at Mudipu

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident a 25-year-old youth ended his life by hanging himself at a car garage in Mudipu here, on November 21.

The deceased has been identified as Kishore (25), from Garadipalla, Mudipu. He was working as a technician at a Vehicle showroom.

According to sources, on November 20, Kishore went to work but never returned until late night. Family members started to search for Kishore near the car garage where he used to sit every day after the work. They found his motorbike near the garage.

When they peeped inside the garage, the family members found Kishore hanging to a iron rod.

It is learnt that six months back his supervisor who was very dear to him had committed suicide and Kishore was depressed.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.