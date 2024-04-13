250 buyers from 27 countries attending International Gem & Jewellery Show in Jaipur



Jaipur: The Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) is holding the third edition of the International Gem & Jewellery Show (IGJS) in Jaipur from April 12-14, which is being attended by 250 buyers from 27 countries.

Buyers from countries spanning Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, Greece, Iran, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Lebanon, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan are in Jaipur to attend the event, officials said.

Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “India’s gem and jewellery industry holds a prominent position as the global leader, making substantial contributions to the world market. Our annual exports amounting to $40 billion underscore our strength and expertise in this sector, supporting the employment of over five million individuals.

“We remain steadfast in nurturing robust international trade relationships between India and the global markets. This commitment is demonstrated through initiatives such as IGJS and by actively enabling opportunities for our exporters through participation in international events.”

Conceived to showcase the best of India to the world, the IGJS is held each year in Dubai and Jaipur, exclusively for the global audience. The show is a curated gathering of India’s top gem and jewellery manufacturers and exporters. It reinforces GJEPC’s vision to make India the preferred source for world-class gems and jewellery.