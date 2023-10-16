25th batch of MBBS Celebrates Silver Jubilee at Father Muller

Mangaluru: The Father Muller Medical College rang it’s silver Jubilee bells on 16 October 2023 in a grand inaugural and ceremonial event.

This brings to light the 25 years of commencement of the under graduate programme of the medical College. Though in a rarity the UG programme commenced after the Post Graduate programme at Father Muller. The day marked the intiation of the silver Jubilee batch of MBBS students into the mullerian fold too.

A bold and inspiring welcome was voiced by the Director of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho. He briefed on the highlights and struggles of the MBBS programme coming to light, making it a desirable educational investment by students wanting to make a mark in the society.

Dean FMMC Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza brought about the future endeavours of the medical College and the aspirations of the management, faculty and students for a bigger, gen alpha education cum administrative block that will be an icon for the next century to come.

The chief guest Ms Ghana P Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Puttur Sub division related her instances with the importance of documentation both for a doctor and same for a police. Prescriptions should be legible not decipherable and making a comman man a human should be natural to a doctor. Medicine and it’s advances needs constant updating and upgrading. As a alumni from Father Muller she pursued post graduation in Pathology and thereafter joined the Civil Services. She thus encouraged the new UG students to dream big. Dream big with the help of your parents whose dreams come to reality in you.

The honours and respect to the Doctors Apron was instituted by Dr Nagesh KR (forensic medicine) upon the students. The White Coat ceremony is a part where the new joinees into the medicine stream respects the drape around them which symbolises purity and clarity.

To mark the 25 years of the MBBS programme a tree was lite by the alumni batch representatives with 25 candles marking yet another fete where all 25 batch representatives came in on call from their Alma Mater.

The 25 years of MBBS theme song was also released which brings in the unity and diversity of the college.

Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore and President of FMCI in his address said that the whole Father Muller echoed the goodness and humility of the divine, the path of entrance leads to the chapel, the home of the Divine.

The presence of the Divine Light shines on all the people who work here. A lasting impression will surely be created by the faculty, staff and patients but its your responsibility to leave a lasting impression here. This hospital which began in 1880 is synonymous with Kankanady which got elevated because of this instution. No one college under the FMCI banners lacks anything, high moral and ethical standards are set.

Fr Ajith B Menezes presented the guests and members on the dais the 25 year memento and officiated the 25 year logo of the Silver Jubilee celebration of the UG programme of FMMC.

Dr Ganesh MK (Surgical Gastroenterologist) presented the vote of thanks. Dr Joylene D’Almeida (OBGYN) compered the event. Members of the Father Muller Centenary Society, advisory board, faculty and staff were part of the event. Special invitees were the parents of the new joinees of the Silver Jubilee batch of MBBS students.



