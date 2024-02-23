28-year-old Vidhisha from Kotekar Beeri, Dies in Dubai

Mangaluru: A 28-year-old woman from Kotekar, Beeri, died in a road mishap in Dubai here, on February 22.

The deceased is identified as Vidhisha (28), daughter of former vice president of the Taluk Panchayat, Rajeevi Kempumannu and Vittal Kulal from Kotekar, Beeri.

According to sources, Vidhisha after completing her post-graduation at Sahyadri, worked in a company in Bengaluru for a year. Later, in 2019 she moved to Dubai and was working for a company for the past five years.

Vidhisha used to go to the office by the company cab, but on February 22, as she was late, she went to the office in her car. It is learnt that 6 months ago, she had bought a new car. While she was on her way to the office, she lost control of her car leading to an accident. Severely injured Vidhisha was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

Vidhisha was a bright student and was very active in the Rotaract during her College days.