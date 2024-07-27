3 Army soldiers injured in firing exchanges on LoC in J&K’s Kupwara District

Srinagar: Three Army soldiers were injured on Saturday in a fierce gun battle on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Kupwara District.

Official sources said that three soldiers were injured when firing exchanges took place near Kumkarib post on the LoC in Trehgam sector of Kupwara District on Saturday.

“Some terrorist movement was noticed by the soldiers on the LoC after which firing exchanges started between the terrorists and the armymen. The operation is still going on in the area and further details are awaited”, sources said.

Terrorists aided by Pakistan Army have been making fresh infiltration attempts in J&K in recent days.

On July 18, two terrorists were killed when the Army foiled an infiltration bid on the LoC in Keran sector of Kupwara District.

On July 24, in Battal sector of Krishna Ghati area of Poonch District, one terrorist and an Army soldier were killed when another infiltration bid was foiled by the forces on the LoC.

It is yet to be ascertained whether Saturday’s firing exchanges were due to an infiltration bid or some other attempt by terrorists operating from across the LoC.

These infiltration bids are being seen in the backdrop of serious ambush attacks carried out by the militants in the hilly districts of Jammu division in the last two months.

As reports of a hardcore group of 40-50 foreign mercenaries operating in these hilly and mountainous areas of Jammu division get credence, the enemies of peace and tranquility in J&K sitting across the border in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir are trying to up the ante by pushing in more ultras into the UT.

It is in response to this revised strategy adopted by the handlers of terrorism that the Indian Army has deployed over 4,000 of its highly-trained Para-Commandos and those trained in mountain warfare in Poonch, Doda, Rajouri, Kathua, Reasi, Ramban and Udhampur districts of Jammu division to eradicate terrorism from these otherwise peaceful areas.