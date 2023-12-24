3 cops terminated for selling seized liquor from police station in Bihar



Patna: Bihar Police on Saturday terminated three cops, including an SHO, for selling seized liquor from a police station in Vaishali district.

The sacked cops have been identified as Vidur Kumar, SHO of Sarai police station, ASI Munishwar Kumar, and constable Surendra Kumar Ram.

Confirming the development, Tirhut range Inspector General of Police Panjak Sinha said that the accused persons were involved in selling seized liquor from the police station.

“The cops were given the charge to dispose of 3,728 litres of seized liquor, but they disposed of only 2,782 litres and saved around 950 liters in the Malkhana. On September 17, they brought a private pick-up van to the police station and loaded it with around 850 litres of liquor,” Sinha said.

“When the officers from the liquor prohibition department learnt about the development, they informed the senior officers in Vaishali. Accordingly, the SDPO Sadar raided the Sarai police station and found liquor in the van,” Sinha said.

“The SDPO Sadar recommended the case to the senior officers for action. We constituted a team for the investigation. Based on the report, we have terminated Vidur Kumar, Munishwar Kumar and Surendra Ram from service,” Sinha said.