3 killed, 1 critically injured in road mishap in Bihar

Patna: Three persons were killed while another was seriously injured in a road accident in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Saturday evening.

The incident took place near Harigaon Bazar on Arrah-Mohania four-lane national highway when a truck laden with paddy rammed into two bikes.

Three persons — Manish Sharma and Anchal Kumari, riding on one bike, and Priya Sharma travelling on another bike with Wakil Sharma — died on the spot.

Wakil Sharma, who was critically injured in the mishap, has been referred to PMCH Patna for treatment.

Following the accident, the driver of the truck managed to flee from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

Meanwhile, angry villagers blocked the road after the accident. They also set a shop and a poultry farm on fire.