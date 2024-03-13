3 killed as car rams into bus in UP’s Pratapgarh



Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh): Three persons, including a six-year-old girl, were killed and two women seriously injured on Tuesday night when a car hit a roadways bus on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway here, the police said.

The police added that the incident took place near Bishia village in the Hathigawan area when some people were going to Mangarh ashram from Prayagraj in a car.

Kunda Circle Officer (CO), Ajit Singh, said that the car rammed into a roadways bus, injuring five persons, including two women.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where three of them — Anuj Goswami, 32, Vaishnavi Goswami, 25, and Gungun Goswami, 6, were declared brought dead, the CO added.

The condition of two women — Anita, 40, and Twinkle, 25, — was reportedly critical and they have been referred to Prayagraj for advanced treatment, he said.

Bodies of victims have been sent for the post-mortem, the officer added.