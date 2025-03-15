30 pc of registered general crimes in Bengaluru are cybercrimes: G Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Saturday that 30 per cent of the general crimes registered in police stations of Bengaluru are cybercrimes.

He also emphasised the need for greater awareness of cybercrime while inaugurating the ‘CIDECODE Cyber Crime Summit-2025’, organised by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Cyber Crime Investigation Training and Research Centre (CCITR).

“In Bengaluru, 30 per cent of the registered general crimes are cybercrimes, and in the Whitefield division, this number rises to 40 per cent. The likelihood of an increase in such crimes is high. Necessary measures will be taken to focus on prevention at an early stage,” he assured.

Sharing that in 2023 alone, 22,000 cybercrime cases were registered, including incidents of bank account fraud, data hacking, and government account breaches, Parameshwara said that if such crimes are not controlled, they may lead to serious consequences in the future.

“There are no boundaries to cybercrimes. The CCITR was established to create awareness about cybercrimes. So far, more than 46,000 officers and personnel have been trained,” he said.

“Technology and training play a crucial role in strengthening law and order. With cyber-crimes rising globally, there is a need to enhance technical capabilities to counter them. In this regard, the CID Decode Summit will be beneficial. Events like Hackathon and Cyber Law Ideathon reflect the commitment to building a secure digital Karnataka and a safe India,” he remarked.

Home Minister Parameshwara also felicitated and awarded prizes to students who participated in competitions such as hackathons and cyber law ideathons organised by the CID Investigation Department.

These competitions involved developing software solutions to detect deepfakes, use blockchain technology, and address various cybercrime challenges.



