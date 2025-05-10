32 airports shut till May 15 as tensions escalate between India-Pakistan

New Delhi: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civil flight operations, effective till May 14.

The closure “corresponds to 0529 IST on 15th May 2025, due to operational reasons,” said the Ministry of Civil Aviation in its latest update in the early morning hours.

The following airports are affected by the NOTAM — Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai.

All civil flight activities at these airports will remain suspended during this period. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has also extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs) due to operational reasons.

“As per NOTAM G0555/25 (which replaces G0525/25), the 25 route segments will remain unavailable from ground level to unlimited altitude until 2359 UTC on 14th May 2025 (which corresponds to 0529 IST on 15th May 2025),” said the ministry.

“Airlines and flight operators have been advised to plan alternate routings as per current air traffic advisories.

The temporary closure is being managed in coordination with relevant ATC units to ensure safety and minimise disruption, the ministry added.

Leading carrier Air India said that in the prevailing situation, “we urge all travellers to stay informed”.

“Following a notification from aviation authorities on continued closure of multiple airports in India, Air India flights to and from these 9 airports – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot are being cancelled till 0529 hours on 15 May. However, this is an evolving situation, and we request customers to check our official social media handles for latest updates,” said the airline.

In line with the orders from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security to enhance security measures at airports across the country, customers are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding. Check-in closes 75 minutes before departure.

“As per the advisory issued by Delhi airport, customers should prepare for additional time at security checkpoints and cooperate with the airline and security staff for smooth processing. We advise all passengers to check their flight status on our website before heading to the airport,” Air India further stated.