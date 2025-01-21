33 cranes die of bird flu in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A total of 33 cranes have succumbed to bird flu in Rajasthan till January 20 evening, confirmed officials here on Tuesday.

On January 17, around 14 cranes died from bird flu in Jaisalmer, collapsing mid-flight in a field near Bankalsar village.

A report from the Bhopal-based National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NISHAD) confirmed the presence of bird flu in two of the cranes tested, establishing the cause of death.

Additionally, a cuckoo and a Eurasian vulture were reported dead; however, their deaths were attributed to natural causes, providing some relief to the administration.

Since January 11, bird flu-related deaths have been reported continuously in Jaisalmer, but the outbreak has been limited to Degrai Oran and Bankalsar. No cases of infected birds have been identified in other parts of the district.

Authorities have adhered to strict protocols, burying the carcasses of infected birds and spraying disinfectants at the affected sites to prevent the spread of the disease to other birds.

Dr Umesh Vargantiwar, Joint Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, explained that bird flu spreads more in winter due to reduced immunity in birds, similar to humans.

“Birds cannot be stopped from flying, so preventing the spread of this infectious disease is challenging,” he said.

To contain the outbreak, the government has mandated that dead birds be buried and disinfectant sprayed at the site to minimise further infections.

The situation is expected to improve as winter wanes and temperatures rise, reducing the disease’s spread. “Like humans, immunity in birds also decreases in winter. Eventually, this infectious disease spreads more among birds. Birds cannot be stopped from flying. However, to prevent this disease, disinfectants are sprayed wherever dead birds are found, after burying them as per government instructions,” he added.

The NISHAD report has confirmed H5N1 Avian Flu (Bird Flu) in the carcasses of Demoiselle Cranes found dead in Jaisalmer. The deaths of migratory birds commonly known as ‘Kurjan’ among the locals, have become a matter of concern in the district and teams of the Forest Department and Animal Husbandry Department are on alert.

The bodies of the dead birds have been buried with all precautionary measures, and the field officers of the Veterinary Hospital, Medical Department, Forest Department and Revenue Department have been put on high alert, said officers.