35th Graduation Ceremony of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital on 03.04.2025

Mangalore: The 35th Graduation Ceremony of FMHMC was held on 03.04.2025 at 10.00 am at Father Muller Convention Centre Kankanady, Mangaluru.

The programme commenced with a splendid procession of graduates accompanied by the band and salutation with the guard of honour at the entrance of the Father Muller Convention Centre, Kankanady. The President of the programme Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, The Chief Guest, Rev Dr. Praveen Martis SJ, Vice Chancellor, St Aloysius Deemed to be University, Guest of Honour Dr. Subhas Singh, Former Director of NIH, Kolkata, Rev. Fr Richard A. Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Designate Director, FMCI & Administrator, FMHMC&H, Rev. Fr Ashwin Crasta, Asst. Administrator Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Dr. E.S.J. Prabhu Kiran, Principal Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Vice Principal Dr. Vilma Meera D’Souza, Medical Superintendent of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital Dr. Girish Navada U.K., Convenor of Graduation Ceremony 2025 Dr. Reshel Noronha, was offered a solemn welcome with traditional Poornakumbha.

The formal programme began by invoking the blessings of the almighty through a prayer song by the students of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College.

In his welcome speech, Director Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho rekindled the memories of the inception of Homoeopathy College at the centenary celebration of FMCI, symbolising the service for humankind that the science of Homoeopathy stands for. He also introduced and welcomed the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour for the day.

Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran, Principal of FMHMC, then presented a descriptive Annual report on the activities of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital for the academic year 2024-25.

Graduands were honoured and certificates were conferred by the Chief Guest, Rev. Dr. Praveen Martis, and Guest of Honour Dr. Subhas Singh, which was followed by the administration of the oath led by Principal, Dr. ESJ Prabhu Kiran.

Guest of honour, Dr. Subhas Singh, in his message reminded the graduating batch about the legacy they carry being ambassadors of Father Muller and Master Hahnemann and the responsibilities of a Homoeopathic physician paying respect and tribute to all the homoeopaths of the past who have been serving the society.

Chief Guest Rev Dr. Praveen Martis, in the graduation address, congratulated the institution on crossing the important milestone of 40years of inception in Dakshina Kannada and being the ambassadors of Father Muller’s vision and future of homeopathy recalled a few principles of life for the budding physicians- Never stop learning, Serve with compassion and Be Resilient.

On behalf of the graduates, Dr Asha D’Souza expressed her gratitude to the Institutions.

A total of 89 BHMS students graduated on this occasion and 27 Post Graduates were awarded with their MD (Hom) degrees.

Bishop of Mangalore Diocese & President of FMCI honoured 6 UG rank holders declared by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka for the Overall BHMS examinations conducted from September 2019 to July 2023 and 11 PG rank holders for the Overall MD(Hom) examinations conducted from October 2022 & March 2024.

‘Dr. Sumod Jacob Solomon Award’ sponsored by the 6th Batch of Mullerians for the Best Outgoing Postgraduate student of the 2021 batch was awarded to Dr Shreyank Kotian.

Father Muller Charitable Institutions President’s Gold Medal for the Best Outgoing Undergraduate Student B.H.M.S. 2019 Batch was awarded to Dr Muthu Valliammai Nachiappan.

The award of Excellence for Undergraduates award was bagged Dr A K Devika and for postgraduates for bagged by Dr V R Krishna Kumar Bhatt.

Rev. Dr. Praveen Martis SJ the Chief Guest and Dr. Subhas Singh, the Guest of Honour of the programme were honoured by the President of FMCI, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha.

Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President of FMCI in his presidential address congratulated all the graduates and prize winners of the day and recalled the journey of learning homeopathy and healing holistically with Homoeopathic principles and also acknowledged the technological advances and to keep learning and to uphold the power of human touch and compassion in serving the humanity.

Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI then honoured the President of the programme, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President of FMCI with the token of gratitude.

Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Designate Director, FMCI & Administrator, FMHMC&H proposed the vote of thanks. The Graduation Ceremony concluded with the institution’s anthem and recession of the graduates and dignitaries. Dr. Skandhan S Kumar and Dr. Adlin R Gonsalves compeered the graduation ceremony

A Thanksgiving Eucharistic celebration was offered by Rev. Fr Richard A. Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions at Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel, Deralakatte at 6.30 a.m. on the same day which was attended by Graduates, their parents and staff.