36-year-old Man shot dead in Barkur

Udupi: In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Hanehalli near Barkur under the Brahmavar Police Station limits here, on March 2 night.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna (36). Despite being married, Krishna was staying alone in his house at Hanehalli.

According to sources, on Saturday night around 9:30 PM, locals heard gunshots from the Hanehalli locality but dismissed it as a firecracker. However, the incident came to light on Sunday morning when Krishna’s body was lying in a pool of blood near his house.

Krishna, who was working in Manipal, became a victim of ruthless violence in his own home. The motive behind the heinous act remains unclear.

Udupi SP Dr Arun K visited the spot to oversee the investigations into the murder.

A case has been registered in the Brahmavar Police Station.