37 killed in Israeli attack on refugee camp in Gaza



Gaza: At least 37 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 others injured in a massive Israeli attack on the al-Mughazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the Gaza-based Health Ministry has said.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said both the victims, most of whom were women and children, and injured people had been transferred from the refugee camp following the Israeli bombing that hit a number of homes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel continued its attacks on the Gaza Strip on Sunday, hitting a police station east of the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, which witnessed deadly field clashes, said a Palestinian security source.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced on Sunday that its fighters “trapped Israeli forces penetrating east of Khan Younis into a tight ambush after striking them with Al-Yassin 105 shells, heavy sniper weapons, medium weapons, and mortar shells, which led to the destruction of two tanks.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said its forces had successfully destroyed Hamas tunnels and infrastructure in the areas of its ground offensive, especially in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israel-Hamas conflict, raging for nearly a month, has led to the deaths of 9,770 Palestinians in Gaza. On the Israeli side, more than 1,400 people lost their lives, the vast majority in the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, which triggered the ongoing conflict.