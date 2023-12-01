4 booked in Lucknow for dumping barricades in drain, making Insta reels



Lucknow: Four youths, including two minors, have been booked for allegedly removing a barricade on G20 road in Lucknow and dumping it into a drain while making a reel of the act.

The Lucknow police had set up the barricades to check over speeding by vehicles on the route.

A recent viral video purportedly showed the accused violating the law, said police.

“The accused — Sahil, Akhtar and two minors — were identified through CCTV footage. They have been booked under IPC Section 420 (cheating),” said Syed Ali Abbas, ADCP (East).

Incidentally, it was on this road to Janeshwar Mishra Park where Naimish Krishna, 9, son of a senior police officer was run over by a “speeding SUV” while practising skating near the park recently, after which barricades were put up to check speeding.

The four accused lifted the barrier and dumped it into a nearby drain.

While making a video, they also kicked three-four other barriers and slammed them to the ground, before fleeing the spot.

The video went viral on social media on Thursday.

“Even though the viral video could not be verified, the barricades were not found in place,” said the ADCP.