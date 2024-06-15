4 Injured as Speeding Car Topples after Crashing Road Divider at Indrali

Udupi: At least four persons were injured after a speeding car that was traveling from Manipal towards Udupi crashed into a road divider and toppled at Indrali on June 14 night.

According to the police, the occupants in the car were traveling from Manipal towards Udupi. Upon hitting the divider, a piece of the stone flew off and caused considerable damage to a nearby motorbike.

In the incident, four occupants in the car were severely injured, and one is said to be critical. Fortunately, the motorbike rider escaped unhurt.

Manipal Police visited the spot, and further investigation is on.



