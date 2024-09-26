40th NIPM National Conference “NATCON 2024 to be held in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The 40th National Conference “NATCON 2024,” themed India@2047: Human Capital for a Developed India, will be organized by the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) in collaboration with the Asia Pacific Federation of Human Resource Management (APFHRM). The conference will be inaugurated on 27th September 2024 at 9:30 AM at the Dr. TMA Pai International Convention Centre in Mangaluru.

Shri HD Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of Heavy Industries & Steel, Government of India, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. The event will also feature esteemed guests of honor, including Shri S. Abdul Nazeer, Honourable Governor of Andhra Pradesh; Shri Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group; Captain Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament for Dakshina Kannada; and Shri M Shyamaprasad Kamath, Managing Director of MRPL.

Mr. Santrupt Misra, Former HR Director of Aditya Birla Group, will deliver the Keynote Address. The conference will host 32 globally renowned speakers across 8 sessions, addressing subthemes such as:

• Empowering India’s Human Capital through Quality School and University Education

• Innovative Research, Development, and Technology for Vision India@2047 – A Developed India

• Building Human Capital through Strategic Interventions in Education, Skilling, and Upskilling for a Sustainable Future

• Transforming into a Premier Talent Destination for Global Businesses and Creating a Highly Innovative Global Workforce

• Digital Transformation for Empowering a Skilled and Resilient Workforce through Automation, AI Adoption, and Other Technology Inputs

• Thriving Together: Cultivating a Culture of Wellness and Happiness in the Workplace

• Changing Workplace Regulations to Achieve a Competitive Workforce for India@2047

• HR Heroes: Inspiring Start-Up Stories of Innovation and Transformation in the Human Resource Space

An awards ceremony will be held on 27th September 2024 at 6:30 PM. During this event, organizations will be recognized for their Best HR Practices. Fellowships will be awarded to nine luminaries in the field of HR. Additionally, the Best NIPM Chapter Award will be presented. The national level student quiz winners will also be honored during the occasion. This ceremony will be conducted in the presence of Mr. T V Mohandas Pai, Chairman Aarin Capital Partners and Conference Chairman, Dr. Venkata Ramana Akkaraju, chairperson New Mangalore Port Authority, Mr. Kamal Bali, President & MD, Volvo Group India

The valedictory ceremony will take place on 28th September 2024 at 4 PM, featuring Mr. Prasanna Kumar, Chairman & MD of Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd, as the Chief Guest. Mr. K Srinivas, Director of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety & Health, Government of Karnataka, Bengaluru, will be the guest of honor.

Mr. Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Aarin Capital Partners and Conference Chairman, will deliver the Thematic Briefing and Program Overview for the conference.

This conference is significant as it addresses one of India’s most pressing challenges: developing a highly skilled and educated workforce as the nation aims to become a developed country by 2047—coinciding with the centenary of its independence.