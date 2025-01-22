41 Indian fishermen released from Sri Lankan custody return home

Chennai: Forty-one fishermen from Tamil Nadu, arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on September 8, 2024, for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), arrived at Chennai Airport, said officials on Wednesday.

The fishermen arrived late Tuesday night after being released by Sri Lankan authorities.

According to Tamil Nadu coastal police officials, of the 41 fishermen, 35 hail from Ramanathapuram, while the others are from Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts. Upon their arrival, the fishermen underwent citizenship verification, customs checks, and other formalities.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department welcomed them and arranged transportation to their respective hometowns in separate vehicles. This release follows the return of another group of 15 Tamil Nadu fishermen who reached Chennai on January 16, after being arrested earlier by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The recurring arrests of Indian fishermen have become a major issue. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar raised the matter during discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake during his recent visit to India.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has also repeatedly urged the Union Government to address the ongoing arrests and ensure the safety of Indian fishermen from the state.

Fishermen associations across Tamil Nadu have organised large-scale protests in coastal districts, calling for decisive action. They have written to the President, urging him to intervene and put an end to the mid-sea arrests and the seizure of mechanised fishing boats, which are critical to their livelihoods.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss also demanded stronger intervention from the Indian government to prevent further detentions.

Currently, 504 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu are reportedly in Sri Lankan custody, along with 48 mechanized fishing boats. The Sri Lankan government’s decision to nationalise seized boats has sparked additional concern.

A. Thajudhin, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai, highlighted the growing hardships faced by fishermen and their families.

“The livelihood of our fishermen is under threat. Thousands of families dependent on fishing and related activities are struggling. A sense of fear now grips the fishing community about venturing out to sea,” he stated.

Thajudhin further explained the devastating impact of Sri Lankan authorities nationalising seized boats, noting that many fishermen have taken loans to purchase these expensive vessels.

“This decision will ruin the industry and leave many unable to repay their debts,” he warned.

Fishermen’s associations continue to organise protests, urging the government to act swiftly and resolve this escalating issue.