43 districts in three months: CM Yogi intensifies outreach across UP with development push

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been in constant action mode, undertaking extensive tours across the state over the past three months. Through these visits, the Chief Minister appears to be focusing on strengthening public outreach by connecting districts with major development projects. His remarks during these visits, often targeting the opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party (SP), have also drawn significant political attention.

During May, the Chief Minister visited Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Bijnor, Varanasi, Deoria, Maharajganj, Mau, and Saharanpur. In June, he toured Hathras, Azamgarh, Aligarh, Balrampur, Noida, Pilibhit, Ayodhya, Deoria, Gonda, Firozabad, Kushinagar, Mahoba, Sant Kabir Nagar, Unnao, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Lalitpur, Varanasi, Moradabad, and Ghaziabad.

His July itinerary included visits to Varanasi, Banda, Chitrakoot, Mainpuri, Amroha, Bahraich, Barabanki, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Etawah, Kushinagar, Shamli, Pratapgarh, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Basti, Agra, Fatehpur, Sambhal, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, and Shravasti.

Overall, the Chief Minister has visited 43 distinct districts during the three months. Seven districts were visited more than once. Varanasi recorded the highest number of visits at four, while Deoria, Bijnor, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, and Ghaziabad were each visited twice.

The districts covered during these tours include Agra, Aligarh, Amroha, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Etawah, Unnao, Kushinagar, Ghaziabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Deoria, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Pilibhit, Fatehpur, Firozabad, Bahraich, Banda, Barabanki, Balrampur, Basti, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Mau, Maharajganj, Mahoba, Mainpuri, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Shravasti, Sambhal, Sant Kabir Nagar, Saharanpur, Sultanpur, Hathras, and Hamirpur.

During these visits, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 36,877 crore across the state.

The next Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections are expected to be held in 2027 to elect all 403 members of the state Assembly. The principal political contest is likely to be between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP).

As per constitutional provisions, the elections must be conducted before May 22, 2027, with the exact schedule to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). CM Yogi Adityanath is currently serving his second consecutive term after leading the BJP to a decisive victory in the 2022 Assembly elections.