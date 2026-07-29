Abuse isn’t a strategy, hate doesn’t transform nation: Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi: Kerala BJP President, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Wednesday said criticism and disagreement are integral to democracy but warned against what he described as a growing culture of abuse and hatred in political discourse.

In a post on X, the BJP leader accused the Opposition of encouraging young people to embrace anger instead of constructive debate for political gains.

“Question the system? Always. Disagree? Absolutely. That’s democracy,” Chandrasekhar wrote, stressing that democratic societies thrive on debate and differing opinions.

However, he said there was a clear distinction between democratic dissent and abusive behaviour. “But abuse isn’t a strategy, and hate doesn’t build careers or transform a nation,” he said.

The former Union minister alleged that the Opposition was promoting a politics of confrontation among young people. “It is deeply disturbing to see the Opposition encouraging our youth to replace constructive debate with abuse and rage all for cheap political gain,” he wrote.

Calling for a more positive approach towards the younger generation, Chandrasekhar said students and youth should be provided with opportunities to contribute to nation-building rather than being pushed towards unrest.

“Our youth deserve support, opportunity and a path to build the nation of their dreams – not one that leads to anarchy, chaos and violence,” he said, concluding his message with the appeal, “Reject anarchy.”

The remarks come amid heightened political exchanges over recent student protests, with leaders across the political spectrum debating the nature of demonstrations and the limits of political activism.

The BJP leader also shared a video from the recent student protests in which groups, individual were using inappropriate language.

Earlier in the day, Chandrasekhar had launched a sharp attack on student protesters, urging students and parents to carefully choose whom they support. In another post on X, he shared an old social media post by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) national spokesperson Saurav Das about former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, along with a photograph showing Das and Khalid together.

Addressing what he described as students with “genuine grievances”, Chandrasekhar wrote, “To the many genuine students and their parents who protested with their genuine grievances – take a look at this pic and its msg. And choose who you are with wisely.”

He further criticised those he accused of pursuing divisive politics, saying, “Because if you think your future is going to be shaped by morons whose ideology is Dividing and breaking up India – you need to wake up to reality of these people.”