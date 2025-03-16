43-year-old Undertrial Prisoner Commits Suicide at Mangalore Sub-Jail

Mangalore: An undertrial prisoner, identified as Prakash Gopal Moolya (43), committed suicide at the Mangalore Sub-Jail in the early hours of Sunday, March 16, 2025. The incident occurred between 04:05 AM and 04:55 AM.

Moolya, a resident of Hudco Colony, near Mahaveer College Marigudi Temple, Moodbidri, was in judicial custody under UTP No. 308/2025. He was arrested on March 11, 2025, in connection with Crime No. 47/2025 registered at Moodbidri Police Station. The charges against him were under Section 65 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4 & 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Moolya took his own life by hanging himself with a towel tied to the window grille in the toilet of Barrack ‘B’, Cell No. 2. Duty staff discovered the incident immediately and transported the prisoner to Government Wenlock Hospital, Mangalore, in the jail’s official vehicle. Upon examination, doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead.

A case has been registered at the Barke Police Station under UDR No. 06/2025 under Section 194(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. Authorities have confirmed that further legal procedures will be conducted according to the established protocols. The circumstances surrounding the suicide are currently under investigation.



