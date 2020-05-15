Spread the love



















45 new corona cases, Karnataka tally crosses 1,000 mark



Bengaluru: The COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka have crossed the 1,000-mark with 45 new cases in the past 19 hours. The tally in the state stands at 1032, an official said on Friday.

“New cases reported from Thursday 5 p.m. to Friday noon are 45,” said a health official.

Out of the 1,032 cases, 520 are active, 476 have been discharged and 35 deaths have occurred.

In the past 19 hours, Covid cases spiked in Dakshina Kannda, Bengaluru Urban and Udupi.

Of the new cases, Dakshina Kannada reported 15 cases, followed by Bengaluru Urban 13, Udupi five, Bidar and Hassan three each, Chitradurga two and Kolar, Bagalkote and Shivamogga one each.

Kolar, Chitradurga, Hassan and Shivamogga cases had a travel history to Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Except one case with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), all others from Dakshina Kannada and Hassan had international travel history to Dubai.

All Bengaluru cases were contacts of earlier cases, 11 of them got infected from positive case no. 653.

Among the new cases, 16 were contacts of the earlier case.

Of the new cases, 32 were men and 13 women, including seven patients above 50 years while 36 were under 40 years.

Meanwhile, ‘Green zones’ diminished by one in Karnataka to seven in the past 19 hours.

Kodagu, Bengaluru Rural, Raichur, Koppal, Chikkamagaluru, Ramanagara and Chamarajanagar are the green zones with zero active cases.

Of the 1032 cases, 12 per cent patients were senior citizens, 65 per cent men and 35 per cent women with a discharge rate of 46 per cent.

