5 guarantees help 1.2 crore families come out of poverty – Thawaarchand Gehlot

Karnataka Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot said 1.2 crore families are coming above the poverty line and entering the middle class owing to implementation of ‘five guarantee schemes’ by the Congress government in the State.

In his address to the joint session of both the Houses of the State legislature on February 12, the Governor said, “It is a global record that more than five crore people of the State will be promoted to middle class status by implementation of five guarantees — Shakti, Anna Bhagya, Griha Jyoti, Griha Lakshmi and Yuva Nidhi — by the State Government.”

In the 24-page address, Mr Gehlot largely spelled out the government’s programmes, specifically guarantee schemes. “My Government has done what it has said, without compromising on the love, trust and hopes of the people. It has brought about a wind of change in the lives of seven crore people of the State, by launching a new era of happiness, peace and contentment.”

‘Shakti scheme, which provided free bus travel for women, benefited 3.5 crore women of Karnataka, including gender minorities and students irrespective of caste, religion. Women passengers have made more than 150 crore trips under the scheme’.

‘Under the Anna Bhagya scheme, five kg foodgrain and ₹34 per kg in lieu of additional five kg foodgrain have been given to eligible families under DBT’. “From July 2023 to January 2024, ₹4595 crore has been transferred to eligible beneficiaries,” the Governor said.

Mr Gehlot said, “Under the Gruha Jyoti scheme, free electricity has been provided to every household in the State subject to a maximum consumption limit of 200 units a month, and 1.50 crore consumers benefited.”

Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, ₹17,500 crore has been allocated for providing ₹2,000 per month to the woman head of every eligible family. About 1.17 crore beneficiaries have been registered, and ₹11,037 crore has been released to beneficiaries till January 2024 through DBT.

Under Yuva Nidhi scheme, orders have been issued by the government to provide a monthly allowance of ₹3,000 to unemployed graduates and ₹1,500 to diploma holders, the Governor said.

“Economic activities are picking up due to accumulation of purchasing power among the people due to the guarantee schemes. The guarantee schemes are a model for the country. Other governments are competing to adopt these schemes,” Mr Gehlot said in his hour-long address to members.

The five guarantee schemes have provided solace to people suffering from growing economic inequality. The ‘money in the hands of the people from the guarantee schemes has given a boost to the economy’, the Governor said.

On the investment front, the State has received ₹77,000 crore in the last eight months.

Apparently referring to alleged discrimination in devolution of taxes to the State by the Centre, the Governor said, “Karnataka ranks second in GST collection in the country, but it is ranked 10th in terms of receipt of tax share. My government is putting every effort to get our due share in a rightful and justifiable manner.”

Despite the drought, the Governor said, “There is a record level of development in the fields of road, water, education, health, agriculture, sericulture, animal husbandry, industry. It is a record that out of the total budget announcements, notifications have been issued and implemented in 97% of the total announcements.”

Emphasising the government’s efforts in reducing economic inequality, Mr Gehlot said, “Development not only means economic development, but also includes sustainable development and social harmony. The government has been following the ‘Karnataka model’ since it came to power and aims to further strengthen this model, and make Karnataka a unique State in the entire country.”

“Suicide by farmers is less in the State as compared to last year,” the Governor said, and “the government has a firm pledge to protect the Constitution”.

With the Governor’s address, the 10-day State budget session commenced on February 12.