5 killed, 10 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine

Kiev: Five people have been killed while 10 others have been injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine, regional authorities reported early Monday as quoted by media reports.

Civilian casualties were reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson and Sumy oblasts, The Kyiv Independent reported.

In Sumy Oblast, a couple were killed when Russian forces used guided aerial bombs to attack the village of Yunakivka, situated less than 10 km (6 miles) from the border with Russia.

One house was destroyed and five others were damaged in the attack, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast came under attack multiple times during Sunday morning. One man was killed when a Russian drone dropped explosives directly on his truck. The truck driver was 57-years-old, The Kyiv Independent reported.

Later on Sunday evening, four people were injured when Russian forces targeted the regional centre of Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Two men, aged 41 and 49, and two women, aged 20 and 60, were hospitalised. The attack also damaged 10 homes and several cars.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured one person over Sunday, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported, The Kyiv Independent reported.

Two people were killed when Russian forces attacked the village of Tiahynka, killing two people, a 44-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported that five people were injured in Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Zakitne, Maksymilianivka and Chasiv Yar.

Russia also carried out attacks in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv oblasts, but no civilian casualties were reported.