Spread the love



















51-year-old man Tested Positive for COVID -19 in DK

Mangaluru: A 51-year-old man from Boloor tested positive for COVID-19 on May 5.

On May 4, the district administration announced the relaxation in lockdown in the district from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. People were out in large numbers after the lockdown for 40 days to purchase essential liquor, and other essentials maintaining the social distance. But on May 5, another person has been tested positive for COVID-19.

The person from Boloor who is tested positive for COVID-19 was in contact with patient number 536.