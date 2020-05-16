Spread the love



















54-year-old Dead man’s Sample Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Udupi

Udupi: Samples of the 54-year-old man who died in Manipal Hospital two days ago have come out positive for coronavirus on May 16.

According to the medical Superintendent KMC Manipal a 54-year-old man from Maharashtra native of Kundapura was admitted to Kasturba Hospital Manipal on the evening of 13th May 2020 with heart attack (MI)and died on the evening of 14th May 2020.

A test report confirmed today that he had a corona Covid 19 positive. The man was treated at the Isolation Ward because he had trouble in breathing. From the day the man was hospitalized, all necessary precautions were taken and treated as per the government guidelines. His throat swab was collected and sent for examination. Its report confirmed today as Corona Covid 19 Positive.

Some of the members on the team who treated the man have been put in to quarantine.

The hospital’s emergency department will operate as usual and the outpatient department will operate as usual from 8.30 am to 1 pm with following government guidelines.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha told reporters, through video messages, that the man who was in quarantine in Kundapur, after arriving from Mumbai, had suffered a heart attack.

He was immediately rushed to Kundapur government hospital and from there to KMC hospital in Manipal. Prior to conducting a surgery on the patient, throat swabs were collected and sent to laboratory.

The three medical staff, who had attended to the patient infected with virus and had not followed any safety measures, were quarantined.

Five persons, who had accompanied the man, were also quarantined. The doctors and nurses who had performed the surgery were wearing personal protection equipment (PPE). The doctors who had tended to him in the Kundapur hospital were also wearing the PPE.

Fifty seven primary contacts in the hall, where he had stayed, and 38 secondary contacts were all identified and are being quarantined,.

The cremation will be done as per the government’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Share this: Tweet



Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Email



Like this: Like Loading...