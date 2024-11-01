57 Achievers including Dr Anand Venugopal & William D’Souza and 24 Institutions Honoured with District Rajyostava Award

Mangaluru: The Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations in Dakshina Kannada district were marked by a profound acknowledgment of the state’s contributions and challenges. District in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao emphasized the significance of the occasion, stating that despite Karnataka’s commendable ranking as the second-highest in the nation for GST collections, the state has experienced significant setbacks due to reductions in the amount allocated by the Finance Commission.

Addressing an enthusiastic gathering, Minister Rao highlighted the limitations imposed on the state’s power to levy taxes, stressing that Karnataka has not received the rightful compensation it deserves. He urged that such situations of fiscal unfairness should not arise for any state, reiterating the need for equitable treatment in the distribution of resources during these challenging times.

The minister’s address also touched upon demographic concerns, pointing out that while Karnataka has made notable strides in population control since independence, there remains a disproportionate representation in Lok Sabha seats. He argued for a reassessment of seat allocations favoring states with larger populations that lag in educational achievements and effective population management.

Minister Rao asserted that the cultural richness of Kannada cannot be overlooked, pledging the government’s commitment to fostering progress through various welfare schemes aimed at addressing regional imbalances that have persisted since the formation of a united Karnataka. He mentioned the recent cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi, where critical developmental initiatives for the region were laid out.

The vibrant celebrations commenced with a grand procession from Ambedkar Circle to Nehru Maidan, featuring a portrait of Goddess Bhuvaneswari and a tableau commemorating the literary figure Kuvempu. Following the ceremonial flag hoisting, Minister Rao keenly observed the parade from an open vehicle, lauding the participation of numerous cultural groups. St Teresa’s School was distinguished with the first prize for its impressive performance of Patha Sanchalana.

Minister Rao presented District Kannada Rajyotsava awards to 57 achievers including Dr Anand Venugopal from KMC Hospital, William D’Souza Proprietor of Globe Travels, and senior journalist Pushparaj B N and 24 Institutions during the Rajyotsava district-level function held at Nehru Maidan, celebrating individuals who have significantly contributed to the community.

The celebrations highlighted both the heritage and progressive vision of Karnataka, reinforcing the state’s commitment to unity, progress, and the preservation of its linguistic and cultural identities.