58-year-old Woman Loses Life in a Apartment Blaze in Attavar in City

Mangaluru: A tragedy unfolded in the Attavar area of Mangaluru where a woman died allegedly due to suffocation in the aftermath of a fire that broke out in a flat within an apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The deceased is Shaina Musba, 58. CR Ranganath, the Regional Fire Officer, Mangaluru range told media that the Fire and Emergency Department received a distress call about the incident at around 5 am.

A team from the Pandeshwar Fire Station, comprising officers and staff, arrived at the scene in a vehicle. The fire had erupted in a three-bedroom residence on the 12th floor, suspected to have originated from a short circuit near the hall entrance. The intensity of the blaze resulted in the destruction of household items, including the television, sofa set, interior furnishings, and fans.

The ensuing smoke permeated into the bedrooms, where family members, totalling nine individuals — three women, a man, and five children — were present. One of the family members, the male occupant, experienced health issues due to smoke inhalation but is learnt to be out of danger. When the rescue persons arrived at the scene, they found the woman trapped in the washroom and unconscious. She was promptly shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. Despite the immediate medical attention provided by the doctors, they later pronounced her dead, said Ranganath.