6.5 lakh Cong workers sacrificed their lives for India’s Independence: K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: “Over 6.5 lakh Congress workers sacrificed their lives for India’s Independence,” stated Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar on Thursday.

Speaking at the flag hoisting ceremony held at the Congress party office in Bengaluru as part of the 78th Independence Day celebrations, he said there was a need to inform the new generation about the Congress party’s significance in the freedom struggle.

“Approximately 6.5 lakh Congress workers sacrificed their lives for India’s Independence. It is our pride that the Congress party fought for freedom. Congress workers and leaders should proudly say that their party fought valiantly for Independence,” DK Shivakumar emphasised.

“Syama Prasad Mookerjee wrote a letter to the British urging them to crush the Quit India Movement. His followers today question what contribution the Congress has made to the nation.

“It was the Congress party that built and nurtured public sector institutions which are now being privatised by the BJP government. What has the BJP contributed to this country,” he attacked.

“Taking advantage of our hesitation, false narratives are made that leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, late PMs Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, senior Congress leader Sardar Patel did not fight for freedom. Under the Congress’ leadership, the country needs to be united,” Shivakumar stated.

“In the freedom struggle, there were many fighters including Dadabhai Naoroji, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Chandrasekhar Azad, Sarojini Naidu, Lala Lajpat Rai, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, and Bipin Chandra Pal,” he recalled.

“Thousands sacrificed their homes and lives. Congress members dedicated their lives, minds and wealth for the country,” he maintained.

“Karnataka was the first to ignite the flame of revolution against the British. The Amar Sulya struggle of 1837 was the country’s first independence struggle. Esuru in Shivamogga District was the first village to declare independence. Under Congress leader Hanumant Rao, the ‘Salt Satyagraha’ was held in Ankola in 1930. Karnataka and Kannadigas have made significant contributions to the freedom struggle,” he said.

“On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi assuming the role of Congress President in Belagavi, the government is considering forming a committee under the leadership of Minister for Law HK Patil to plan special programmes,” he noted.

“Freedom is not a commodity that can be bought. It is the breath of life. Mahatma Gandhi said that we cannot put a price on freedom. Pandit Nehru said that there is no freedom where there is malice or hatred in the heart,” he quoted.

“Pandit Nehru and Indira Gandhi have made immense contributions to this country. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has conveyed the message of independence as freedom from hunger, poverty, darkness, oppression, and unemployment for all sections of society.

“Only when these freedoms are achieved can we truly call it freedom,” he said.

“The Five Guarantee Schemes are being noticed by many states and studied by several countries around the world. These schemes provide social justice to all sections of society,” he concluded.



